3 ex-players to help Chicago NHL team with GM search
Former forwards Olczyk, Hossa, Sharp agree to aid team in search
Former Chicago forwards Eddie Olczyk, Marian Hossa and Patrick Sharp have agreed to help the NHL team in its search for a new general manager.
Chicago CEO Danny Wirtz said Olczyk, Hossa and Sharp "are respected hockey minds who have great knowledge of the game." Mike Forde, the executive chairman of Sportsology and a former executive with Chelsea F.C., also is advising the team on the opening.
"Alongside other advisors, we will use their expertise and industry-leading strategy while looking for our next general manager," Wirtz said Monday in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.
Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, announced Wednesday that the team plans to interview candidates "both inside and outside of hockey." Interim GM Kyle Davidson is among the candidates for the full-time role.
Davidson was elevated to the interim job after longtime general manager Stan Bowman resigned in October in the wake of a report by an outside law firm that found the organization mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.
The report also played a role in the departure of Al MacIsaac, another of Chicago's top hockey executives, and the NHL fined the team $2 million US for "the organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response."
Sharp and Hossa were both key performers on Chicago's last three championship teams, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Olczyk, 55, began and finished his career with Chicago, scoring 77 of his 342 career goals in 322 regular-season games with the team.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?