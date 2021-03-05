Chicago's Brent Seabrook calls it a career due to injury
Defenceman won 3 Stanley Cups with Chicago, has 3 years remaining on contract
Long-time Chicago defenceman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.
"Not sure it was a decision I made or my body made for me," Seabrook said in a video news conference. "I told my body to screw off for 15 years and it finally turned around and said, `I'm not going to do it anymore."'
The 6-foot-3 Seabrook was a key player and leader for Chicago for more than a decade. He had 103 goals and 361 assists in 1,114 games, plus 20 goals and 39 assists in 123 playoff appearances — all with Chicago after they selected him 14th overall in the 2003 draft.
WATCH | Seabrook sinks Predators in triple OT:
He helped Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He also won a gold medal playing for Team Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.
Seabrook's physical style slowly took a toll and his last NHL game was on Dec. 15, 2019. He had right shoulder surgery later that month, left hip surgery in January 2020 and right hip surgery last February.
"We have tried all available conservative treatments, and nothing has worked well enough for him to live life as an athlete," team physician Dr. Michael Terry said. "We support his decision to prioritize his long-term physical health."
WATCH | Inspired Jordan Binnington, Rob Pizzo looks at goalies losing their cool:
Seabrook, who turns 36 next month, tried to return last summer when the season resumed amid the pandemic. But he decided he didn't have enough time to reach a level where he would be comfortable playing again and he hurt his lower back while preparing for this season. He missed all of training camp and was placed on injured reserve.
Seabrook is owed $15.5 million US over the next three seasons before his contract expires. NHL rules allow Chicago to keep him and pay him without his $6.875 million salary-cap hit counting against the team's spending up to the $81.5 million limit.
Bowman said Seabrook is on long-term injured reserve for now.
