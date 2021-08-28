Hurricanes sign Habs forward Kotkaniemi to 1-year, $6.1M US offer sheet
Montreal has 7 days to match offer for 21-year-old
The Carolina Hurricanes say they've signed an offer sheet with Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
The team says the agreement would see the 21-year-old restricted free agent join the 'Canes on a one-year deal worth $6.1 million US.
The Canadiens now have seven days to match the offer.
Kotkaniemi had 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 56 regular-season appearances for Montreal last year, and added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff games.
Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement that Kotkaniemi has accepted the offer and "wants to come to come to Carolina."
"He sees the core we've built here and he wants to be a part of that," Waddell said.
"We're proud, but there's still a waiting period. When you make an offer like that, we saw a vulnerable position. The offer, with the compensation and the core we have, we realized it was the best chance we had to get the player."
