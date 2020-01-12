Canucks stay hot with win over Wild
Vancouver has 9 victories in last 11 games
Elias Pettersson scored his 21st goal and fellow All-Star Jacob Markstom stopped 23 shots in the Vancouver Canucks' 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.
Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves, and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota. The Wild were held to 24 total shots after averaging 40 in their previous three games.
A day after scoring four third-period goals in Buffalo to snap a two-game skid, the Canucks scored three in the second period and briefly broke out of a power-play funk.
After a scoreless first period, Vancouver ended an 0-for-18 power-play drought stretching over five games on Pettersson's second-period goal as things were turning chippy. Minnesota answered with Foligno's eighth goal of the season at the 11:58 mark to bring some life to an otherwise sleepy arena.
But the tie lasted only 13 seconds, with Horvat tapping in a loose puck just outside the crease off a shot from Tanner Pearson. The Canucks struck again 1:13 later when Stecher's hard wrist shot from just above the right circle beat Dubnyk's glove to make it 3-1.
The Wild were whistled for eight penalties, and Minnesota's 20th-ranked power play unit went 0 for 5 on the man-advantage. Minnesota emptied its net early in the fourth but couldn't solve Markstrom.
