Stars rally in 3rd to edge struggling Canucks
Alex Radulov scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as the Dallas Stars edged the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.
Jamie Benn also scored midway through the third for the Stars (14-10-3), who are fifth in the Central Division and currently own the Western Conference's second wild-card spot.
Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his first start since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for five games.
Bo Horvat scored for the struggling Canucks (11-15-3), who have only one win in their past 12 games.
Anders Nilsson made 25 saves for the Canucks.
Radulov's winner came with just 3:23 left in the game. Benn found the Russian winger skating in alone in the slot and Radulov made no error as he backhanded it in to quiet the crowd.
