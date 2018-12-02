Stars rally in 3rd to edge struggling Canucks

Alex Radulov scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as the Dallas Stars edged the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Jamie Benn also scored midway through the third for the Stars (14-10-3), who are fifth in the Central Division and currently own the Western Conference's second wild-card spot.

Ben Bishop made 24 saves in his first start since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for five games.

Bo Horvat scored for the struggling Canucks (11-15-3), who have only one win in their past 12 games.

Anders Nilsson made 25 saves for the Canucks.

Radulov's winner came with just 3:23 left in the game. Benn found the Russian winger skating in alone in the slot and Radulov made no error as he backhanded it in to quiet the crowd.