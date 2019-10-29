J.T. Miller pots 2 as Canucks pounce early to cruise past Panthers

J.T. Miller had a pair of goals, and the Vancouver Canucks scored five times in the first period on their way to a decisive 7-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.

The Canucks (7-3-1) got on the board less than two minutes into the first period and kept up an offensive pressure that overwhelmed the Panthers (5-3-4) for the much of the game.

Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Brandon Sutter, Tim Schaller, Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also scored. Alex Edler and Elias Pettersson each notched three assists.

Brian Boyle and Mike Hoffman replied with goals for Florida.

WATCH | Pettersson, Edler pour on assists against Panthers:

Both Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler recorded three assists in Vancouver's 7-2 win over the Panthers. 0:30

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko made his fourth start of the season and stopped 27-of-29 shots for.

Coming off a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the Panthers had hoped to give netminder Sergei Bobrovsky some rest during Monday's contest.