J.T. Miller pots 2 as Canucks pounce early to cruise past Panthers
Vancouver score 5 in 1st frame, Thatcher Demko saves 27-of-29 shots
J.T. Miller had a pair of goals, and the Vancouver Canucks scored five times in the first period on their way to a decisive 7-2 victory over the visiting Florida Panthers on Monday night.
Josh Leivo had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Brandon Sutter, Tim Schaller, Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser also scored. Alex Edler and Elias Pettersson each notched three assists.
Brian Boyle and Mike Hoffman replied with goals for Florida.
WATCH | Pettersson, Edler pour on assists against Panthers:
Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko made his fourth start of the season and stopped 27-of-29 shots for.
Coming off a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the Panthers had hoped to give netminder Sergei Bobrovsky some rest during Monday's contest.
💯 <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> goals! That's a <a href="https://twitter.com/WolfBlassWines?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WolfBlassWines</a> milestone - congrats Miller! 👏👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/9loj9LrE3e">pic.twitter.com/9loj9LrE3e</a>—@Canucks
