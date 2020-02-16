Stars rally for OT win over Canadiens
Tyler Seguin strikes twice for Dallas, including game winner
Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the visiting Dallas Stars a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night to extend their win streak to four games.
Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars (34-19-5), who came back from down 3-0 to win. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury.
Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four games in a row.
Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outduelled Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.
Seguin scored the winner 2:52 into overtime on a nifty backhand goal on Price after Bishop made big saves on Tomas Tatar and Ben Chiarot in close.
The Stars improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
Down 3-0, the Stars scored twice within six minutes in the second to get within one.
An awful giveaway by Marco Scandella to Pavelski on a zone exit led to Janmark's easy tap-in at 9:05. And with time expiring on Armia's hooking penalty, Seguin ripped a one-timer top shelf past Price at 15:47.
Dallas has scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive games.
Comeau completed the comeback for the Stars at 9:08 of the third when his shot from the blue line went off Scandella and changed directions.
The Habs were playing the second game of a back-to-back after dropping a 4-1 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Outscored 11-4 on their three-game slide, Montreal's offence finally got going and they led 3-0 early in the second period before Dallas scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.