Stars rally for OT win over Canadiens

Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the visiting Dallas Stars a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night to extend their win streak to four games.

Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars (34-19-5), who came back from down 3-0 to win. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four games in a row.

Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outduelled Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Seguin scored the winner 2:52 into overtime on a nifty backhand goal on Price after Bishop made big saves on Tomas Tatar and Ben Chiarot in close.

The Stars improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Down 3-0, the Stars scored twice within six minutes in the second to get within one.

An awful giveaway by Marco Scandella to Pavelski on a zone exit led to Janmark's easy tap-in at 9:05. And with time expiring on Armia's hooking penalty, Seguin ripped a one-timer top shelf past Price at 15:47.

Dallas has scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

Comeau completed the comeback for the Stars at 9:08 of the third when his shot from the blue line went off Scandella and changed directions.

The Habs were playing the second game of a back-to-back after dropping a 4-1 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Outscored 11-4 on their three-game slide, Montreal's offence finally got going and they led 3-0 early in the second period before Dallas scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.