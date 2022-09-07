Newly acquired forward Kirby Dach agrees to 4-year contract with Canadiens
Forward Kirby Dach has agreed to terms on a $13.45-million US, four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The 21-year-old Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., native will earn an average annual salary of $3.3625 million per season, the NHL team said Wednesday in a release.
Dach had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with Chicago last season.
The six-foot-four 197-pound centre was acquired by the Canadiens on July 7 for a first-round pick and a third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Dach had 59 points (19-40) in 152 career games with Chicago.
He was selected by Chicago with the third overall pick in the 2019 draft.
