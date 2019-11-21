Senators' Brady Tkachuk goes 5-hole on Carey Price for OT win

Brady Tkachuk scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in regulation time for the Senators (10-11-1), who have won four of their past five games. Craig Anderson made 35 saves for his fourth win of the season.

Rookie Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (11-6-5). Carey Price stopped 22 shots, a day after conceding five goals in Columbus.

Ottawa defeated the Red Wings 4-3 in Detroit on Tuesday while the Canadiens lost 5-2 at the Blue Jackets.

Tkachuk scored the OT winner five-hole on Price just as the Sens improved to 4-7-1 on the road this season.

The Canadiens were the better team in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 12-3 but neither could find a goal.