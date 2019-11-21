Senators' Brady Tkachuk goes 5-hole on Carey Price for OT win
Ottawa forward scores 38 seconds into extra frame to top Canadiens
Brady Tkachuk scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the visiting Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.
Rookie Nick Suzuki scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (11-6-5). Carey Price stopped 22 shots, a day after conceding five goals in Columbus.
Ottawa defeated the Red Wings 4-3 in Detroit on Tuesday while the Canadiens lost 5-2 at the Blue Jackets.
Brady Tkachuk scores the OT winner on Carey Price <a href="https://t.co/gco48HGvtu">pic.twitter.com/gco48HGvtu</a>—@BradyTrett
Tkachuk scored the OT winner five-hole on Price just as the Sens improved to 4-7-1 on the road this season.
The Canadiens were the better team in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 12-3 but neither could find a goal.
