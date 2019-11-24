Rangers complete 3rd-period comeback to edge Canadiens
Jacob Trouba scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the New York Rangers overcame a four-goal deficit to stun the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Saturday night.
Brendan Lemieux, with two, Filip Chytil, Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers (10-9-2), who were down 4-0 early in the second period.
Backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38-of-43 shots in the second game of a back-to-back for New York following a 4-1 loss in Ottawa on Friday.
WATCH | Habs suffer 4th straight loss after blowing 4-goal lead:
Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each scored twice and Shea Weber added another for the Canadiens (11-7-5), who have lost a season-high four games in a row. Nick Suzuki and Ben Chiarot had two assists apiece.
Carey Price stopped 28-of-34 shots in defeat.
The Rangers were losing 5-3 in the third period before putting three unanswered goals past Price.
