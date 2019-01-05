Craig Smith strikes twice as Preds down Habs

Craig Smith scored twice as the Nashville Predators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Saturday night.

Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson, into the empty net, also scored for Nashville (25-15-3) while P.K. Subban had two assists. Juuse Saros stopped 27-of-28 shots in place of Pekka Rinne, who played Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Detroit Red Wings.

Captain Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens (22-15-5) against his former team. Carey Price made 28 saves as Montreal lost for the first time in three outings.

It was the second matchup between Weber and Subban since the summer 2016 blockbuster trade between the Predators and Canadiens. The two defencemen also faced off on Mar. 2, 2017 when Montreal won 2-1 at Bell Centre.

The Predators have now collected points in four straight games (3-0-1) despite recent injuries to Filip Forsberg, Kyle Turris and Yannick Weber.

Nashville was the faster and sharper team on the night, especially in the first period when the visitors outshot Montreal 16-11.