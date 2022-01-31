Canadiens goalie Carey Price plans to play this season despite 'unforeseen setbacks'
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price says his goal is to play NHL hockey this season. Price spoke to reporters on Sunday, saying there have been some "unforeseen setbacks" as he's worked his way back from off-season knee surgery, and while the process has been frustrating, he's continuing to move forward.
34-year-old went through skate in full equipment Saturday
The 34-year-old skated in full equipment Saturday but has not played a game since the Habs lost in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final on July 7.
The Canadiens have struggled without their superstar goalie and sit at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 8-28-7 record heading into Sunday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Montreal.
Price also spoke about his decision to voluntarily enter the NHL's player assistance program last fall, saying he's "very thankful" for the help he received.
Price has previously said he entered the league's program for substance abuse.
