Canadiens top Blues for 1st regulation win

Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens doubled the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin, Philip Danault, Arturri Lehkonen, and Max Domi also scored for Montreal (2-1-2).

Brayden Schenn, Samuel Blais, and Vince Dunn replied for St. Louis (3-1-1).

Montreal goalie Carey Price made 26 saves for the win while St. Louis's Jordan Binnington stopped 31.

Saturday's win was the Canadiens' first regulation victory of the season and came on their third game in four nights.

Tatar's first-period goal got the Canadiens first on the board when the Slovakian winger got his stick on a bouncing puck that couldn't settle in front of the Blues defence and Binnington. Tatar then tipped the puck past the netminder for his second goal of the season.