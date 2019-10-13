Canadiens top Blues for 1st regulation win
Gallagher provides offensive spark, Price makes 26 saves vs. defending champs
Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens doubled the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.
Brayden Schenn, Samuel Blais, and Vince Dunn replied for St. Louis (3-1-1).
Montreal goalie Carey Price made 26 saves for the win while St. Louis's Jordan Binnington stopped 31.
WATCH | Canadiens finds success against defending champs:
Saturday's win was the Canadiens' first regulation victory of the season and came on their third game in four nights.
Tatar's first-period goal got the Canadiens first on the board when the Slovakian winger got his stick on a bouncing puck that couldn't settle in front of the Blues defence and Binnington. Tatar then tipped the puck past the netminder for his second goal of the season.