Canadiens top Blues for 1st regulation win
NHL

Canadiens top Blues for 1st regulation win

Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and added two assists as the Montreal Canadiens doubled the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night at Bell Centre.

Gallagher provides offensive spark, Price makes 26 saves vs. defending champs

Julian McKenzie · The Canadian Press ·
Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault, left, celebrates with teammate Brendan Gallagher after scoring during the second period along the way to a 6-3 win over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin, Philip Danault, Arturri Lehkonen, and Max Domi also scored for Montreal (2-1-2).

Brayden Schenn, Samuel Blais, and Vince Dunn replied for St. Louis (3-1-1).

Montreal goalie Carey Price made 26 saves for the win while St. Louis's Jordan Binnington stopped 31.

WATCH | Canadiens finds success against defending champs:

Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winner in a 6-3 victory for the Montreal Canadiens over the St. Louis Blues. 1:10

Saturday's win was the Canadiens' first regulation victory of the season and came on their third game in four nights.

Tatar's first-period goal got the Canadiens first on the board when the Slovakian winger got his stick on a bouncing puck that couldn't settle in front of the Blues defence and Binnington. Tatar then tipped the puck past the netminder for his second goal of the season.

