Canadian NHL roundup: Oilers top Flames in matinee tilt
Yamamoto nets pair of goals, including winner on 20th birthday
Kailer Yamamoto celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday with two goals, including the winner, to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 pre-season win over the Calgary Flames.
Yamamoto put another exclamation mark on his bid to land a job on right wing with the Oilers, scoring his fifth and six goals in the six pre-season games he's played.
Watch Yamamoto's pair of goals:
Connor McDavid and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 6-1 on their exhibition schedule.
Johnny Gaudreau, Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary.
Khaira, pencilled in for third-line duty with Ryan Strome and Jesse Puljujarvi this season, made the most of some power-play time when he put the Oilers up 1-0 in the first period. Khaira beat Mike Smith high to the stick side 3:37 in for his first goal of the pre-season.
It was all Calgary for the rest of the period as Gaudreau, Bennett and Lindholm beat Cam Talbot for a 3-1 lead. Gaudreau tapped home a rebound on a power play to tie it 1-1, Bennett had a shot deflect off Matt Benning and in, and Lindholm took a stretch pass from Mark Giordano and made it 3-1 at 18:02.
