Canadian NHL roundup: Oilers top Flames in matinee tilt

Kailer Yamamoto celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday with two goals, including the winner, to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 pre-season win over the Calgary Flames.

Yamamoto nets pair of goals, including winner on 20th birthday

The Canadian Press ·
The Oilers celebrate a goal by Connor McDavid along the way to a 4-3 win over the Calgary in Edmonton on Saturday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Yamamoto put another exclamation mark on his bid to land a job on right wing with the Oilers, scoring his fifth and six goals in the six pre-season games he's played.

Watch Yamamoto's pair of goals:

Yamaoto scored twice, including the game winner, as the Edmonton Oilers extinguished the Calgary Flames 4-3. 1:04

Connor McDavid and Jujhar Khaira also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 6-1 on their exhibition schedule.

Johnny Gaudreau, Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary.

Khaira, pencilled in for third-line duty with Ryan Strome and Jesse Puljujarvi this season, made the most of some power-play time when he put the Oilers up 1-0 in the first period. Khaira beat Mike Smith high to the stick side 3:37 in for his first goal of the pre-season.

It was all Calgary for the rest of the period as Gaudreau, Bennett and Lindholm beat Cam Talbot for a 3-1 lead. Gaudreau tapped home a rebound on a power play to tie it 1-1, Bennett had a shot deflect off Matt Benning and in, and Lindholm took a stretch pass from Mark Giordano and made it 3-1 at 18:02.

