NHL says Canada division a go as provincial governments approve plan to play season

The NHL says it has received clearance from provincial governments for its Canadian teams to play out the 2021 season from their home markets.

"On the basis of our discussions in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings for the start of the 2020-21 NHL season,'' deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic on Thursday.

CBC News has confirmed the statement as first reported by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

The seven Canadian teams would be grouped in one division and only play each other for the duration of the 56-game schedule.

