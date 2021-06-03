Skip to Main Content
NHL

NHL calls Jets' Scheifele in for hearing for hit on Habs' Evans

Mark Scheifele faces a hearing with the NHL today after the Jets forward's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Scheifele was assessed major for charging and game misconduct

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, checked Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans, right, following Evans' empty net goal in the third period of game one in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. (David Lipnowski/Getty Images)

Mark Scheifele faces a hearing today after the Jets forward's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety says in its regulations that the maximum suspension is five games.

Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left in the Canadiens' 5-3 road win in Game 1 of the North Division final.

Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."

In 2018, Evans was hit during a rookie showcase game, taken off the ice on a stretcher to hospital, and put in concussion protocol.

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jet's Scheifele:

Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans taken off on stretcher after violent hit from Jets' Scheifele

Sports

13 hours ago
7:17
Montreal forward Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after a dangerous hit by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele who is given a major charging penalty and a game misconduct. 7:17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now