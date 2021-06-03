NHL calls Jets' Scheifele in for hearing for hit on Habs' Evans
Scheifele was assessed major for charging and game misconduct
Mark Scheifele faces a hearing today after the Jets forward's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.
Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety says in its regulations that the maximum suspension is five games.
Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left in the Canadiens' 5-3 road win in Game 1 of the North Division final.
Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."
In 2018, Evans was hit during a rookie showcase game, taken off the ice on a stretcher to hospital, and put in concussion protocol.
WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jet's Scheifele:
