Jets top Flames in Western Conference showdown
Mark Scheifele scored his 34th goal of the season as the Winnipeg Jets halted the Calgary Flames' three-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
The Flames needed at least one point to clinch a playoff spot or have Minnesota lose to the New York Rangers in their Saturday game.
Mathieu Perreault scored the game-winning goal for the Jets (42-25-4) and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.
Mark Jankowski had a goal for the Flames (43-21-7) and Mike Smith stopped 19 shots.
Winnipeg remains in top spot in the Central Division, three points ahead of Nashville, which was playing in San Jose later in the night. The Flames came into the game in first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Sharks.
Scheifele opened the scoring with nine seconds remaining in the first period, using a quick pass from defenceman Ben Chiarot across the front of the crease to beat Smith over his glove.
