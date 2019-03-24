Recap
Giordano leads Flames to win over Canucks
Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano put up a goal and two assists on Saturday night, helping his team to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Captain tallies goal, pair of assists as Calgary reaches 101 points
Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano put up a goal and two assists on Saturday night, helping his team to a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Garnet Hathaway and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames (47-21-7).
Brock Boeser responded with a power-play goal for the Canucks (32-33-10).
Calgary goalie Mike Smith turned away 27-of-28 shots and Jacob Markstrom had 28 saves for Vancouver.
WATCH | Flames hit century mark with win over Canucks:
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Vancouver. The squad sits six points back of the Colorado Avalanche, who hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
The Flames were the first team in the West to clinch a playoff spot and remain at the top of the conference standings with 101 points.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.