Ehlers strikes twice as Jets fend off late rally to edge Flames
Winnipeg forward breaks 3rd-period deadlock with game-winning power-play goal
Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals, including the game-winner to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday in a pre-season NHL game at the Canada Life Centre.
Josh Morrissey opened scoring for Winnipeg (2-21) in the first period and Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves in net for the win.
Andrew Mangiapane and Glenn Gawdin both scored in the second period for Calgary (2-4-1).
Although it looked like Calgary had tied it with Vladar pulled from the net, it was called off due to a high stick after a video review.
Ehlers snapped a 2-2 tie on a power play at 9:14 of the third period.
WATCH | Ehlers fires Jets past Flames in pre-season action:
With Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov off for interference, Ehlers took a pass from rearguard Nate Schmidt near the blue-line and fired a wrister that beat Calgary. Forward Paul Stastny also assisted.
After falling behind 2-0 by the first intermission, Calgary had tied the game in the second period.
First, forward Gawdin fired a shot past Hellebuyck when he was set up by forward Matthew Tkachuk at the 9:45 mark.
Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu then went after Tkachuk and was given an unsportsmanlike penalty. On the ensuing power play, Mangiapane scored on a screened shot for the Flames to tie it up at 11:31. Forward Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington assisted.
Ehlers had given Winnipeg a 2-0 lead on an end-to-end rush at 13:23 of the opening period. Ehlers took the puck in his own end, skated the length of the ice, then finished it off with a slapshot over Vladar's left shoulder from the top of the face-off circle. Forward Kyle Connor and defenceman Neal Pionk assisted.
WATCH | Question to answer for each Canadian NHL team this season:
Morrissey opened the scoring at 7:20 of the first period. Centre Adam Lowry, who pounced on a loose puck out of a scrum, set Morrissey up perfectly. Morrissey then beat Vladar cleanly with a snap shot.
The Jets, who had just lost back-to-back games on the road to Edmonton and Vancouver on the weekend, snapped their two-game losing streak.
It was the first of a home-and-home series, with the Jets facing the Flames in Calgary on Friday. It was also Winnipeg's last home pre-season game.
The Jets will not play at home again until Oct. 21 when they host the Anaheim Ducks in their regular-season home opener.
