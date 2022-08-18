Flames sign Kadri to 7-year, $49M US deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49-million US deal. The Flames have also traded forward Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations.
Montreal also receives conditional 2025 1st-round pick in exchange for future considerations
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49-million US deal.
The Flames also sent forward Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations in a move to create salary cap space for Kadri's contract.
The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup.
Kadri had 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021-22.
He added 15 points in 16 playoff games, including the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against Tampa Bay.
That was his return to action after being injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference final after being hit from behind by Edmonton forward Evander Kane.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?