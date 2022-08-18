Flames sign Kadri to 7-year, $49M US deal, trade Monahan to Canadiens

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49-million US deal.

The Flames also sent forward Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations in a move to create salary cap space for Kadri's contract.

The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup.

Kadri had 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 games for the Avalanche in 2021-22.

He added 15 points in 16 playoff games, including the overtime winner in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final against Tampa Bay.

That was his return to action after being injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference final after being hit from behind by Edmonton forward Evander Kane.