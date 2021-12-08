Flames squander lead as Hertl's hat-trick powers Sharks to comeback victory
Calgary held 3-1 lead before San Jose scored 4 unanswered goals to win
Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night in San Jose, Calif.
The Pacific Division-leading Flames broke out to a 3-1 lead early in the second before the Sharks responded with goals from Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture and Hertl to take the lead.
Hertl sealed it with an empty-netter for his first hat trick since Jan. 22, 2019, against Washington.
Dillon Dube, Johnny Gaudreau and Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, who dropped the final two games of a four-game trip that started with two wins. Dan Vladar made 22 saves.
Ruzicka scored his first career goal early in the second when he knocked in his own rebound before the Sharks got going in the second half of the period.
WATCH | Sharks use 3-goal 2nd period to fuel comeback win over Flames:
Karlsson started it shortly after returning to the ice following his delay of game penalty, scoring his seventh of the season on a breakaway off a pass from Couture.
The two then flipped roles on the power play when Couture redirected Karlsson's point shot for the equalizer.
Hertl scored on a rebound from the side of the net on a power play with 1:50 left in the second to put San Jose ahead for the first time. Hertl, who snapped a five-game point drought with a goal Sunday, also scored on the power play in the first.
After a turnover by Brent Burns in the neutral zone, Dube redirected a centering pass from Milan Lucic to open the scoring 1:37 into the game.
After Hertl tied it on the power play, Matthew Tkachuk won a puck battle behind the net and found Gaudreau with a no-look pass alone in front to make it 2-1.
The assist gave Tkachuk his 300th career point in his 375th game. He joins Auston Matthews as the only players from the 2016 draft class to record 300 points so far in the NHL.
