Lindholm's 2-goal effort leads Flames to win, hand Sharks 5th loss in a row

Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night in San Jose, Calif.

Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win.

"What a game from him," Tkachuk said of Vladar. "I thought he was awesome tonight and he was probably the main reason we won."

Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. He was able to skate off under his own power. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped all five shots he faced in relief.

"It's tough to win games when you're only scoring one and two," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "We're trying to battle hard and trying to get that puck luck and something to happen offensively for us."

Tkachuk opened the scoring for Calgary at 7:19 of the first period with his 34th goal of the year to tie his career high.

Bonino answered with his 10th a little more than seven minutes later, but Lewis put the Flames back in front with his fifth of the season in the final minute of the opening period.

Lindholm made it 3-1 with six and a half minutes left in the second period with his team-leading 37th of the year. Couture tallied his 23rd on the power play at 5:24 of the third to bring the Sharks within one.

Lindholm added his 38th with an empty net in the final minute to secure the win.

"Really good effort," Flames coach Darryl Sutter praised. "I think overall, the game, not necessarily [just] the third period."

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau picked up two assists to give him 99 points for the season, matching his career high. He could become the ninth Calgary player ever to reach 100 points and the first since Theo Fleury in 1992-93.

"I'm super excited about where our team is at this year," Gaudreau said. "A lot of players are playing really well this season. It's been a lot of fun to be a part of this group and I'm looking forward to the rest of the year."