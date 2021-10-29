Markstrom records 45-save shutout as Flames burn Penguins for 5th-straight win

Jacob Markstrom stopped 45 shots for his second shutout in his last three starts, and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-0 Thursday night.

Markstrom recorded his second shutout in five games this season and the 10th of his career. Playing his 12th NHL season and second with the Flames, Markstrom has stopped 136 of his last 137 shots faced.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal in the opening period, and Blake Coleman, Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic scored in the third as Calgary swept a five-game road trip. The Flames never trailed during the road trip, leading for 234:05 overall, and outscored the opposition 21-7 on the trip.

Casey DeSmith, who made his first start since Oct. 14, stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost two straight after starting the season with points in their first five games.

Coleman gave Calgary a 2-0 lead just 1:04 into the third period when his point shot through a crowd beat DeSmith. Mikael Backlund recorded an assist for his 400th NHL point.

Dube continued a three-game point streak with his first of the year at 10:15, and Lucic scored his second of the season 1:29 later, at 11:44 of the third.

Gaudreau put a shot over DeSmith's glove on a breakaway for his first goal of the season at 7:22 of the opening period.

Coleman was whistled for high sticking at 12:15 of the first period and defenseman Erik Gudbranson a four-minute double minor for the same penalty at 12:34. That gave Pittsburgh a two-man advantage for 1:41, but the Penguins came up empty, as the Flames held a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes. Calgary outscored the opposition 11-0 during the first period of its five-game trip.

Markstrom kept it a 1-0 game entering the third period with a desperation diving stick save on Penguins forward Drew O'Connor during a scramble in front of the net in the second.

