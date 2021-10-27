Mangiapane strikes twice to fuel Flames past Devils for 4th-consecutive win
Andrew Mangiapane had two of Calgary's four goals in the first period, and the Flames extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Calgary concludes successful road trip against Pittsburgh on Thursday
Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames. Calgary backup goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves.
Pavel Zacha had two goals and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils.
Nico Daws allowed three goals on seven shots in his second career start before being lifted in favour of Scott Wedgewood, who finished with 20 saves.
The Flames have won all four games on their current road trip, which concludes with a matchup at Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Devils were completing a season-opening five-game homestand in which they won three times.
