Flames power past Devils behind balanced high-scoring effort
Markstrom makes 30 saves in Calgary win
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Calgary.
Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.
Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four.
With the game tied at 2, the Flames scored three goals in a span of 3:29 in the second period.
Dube put the Flames up 3-2 at 7:04 on pass from Tkachuk. Then, Tkachuk got a goal of his own, chasing Daws.
WATCH | Flames put on offensive showcase in win over Devils:
Lucic made it 5-2 at 10:33 when he deflected Rasmus Andersson's centering pass for his first goal in 24 games.
Sharangovich cut the Devils' deficit at 3:51 of the third when his shot went past Markstrom's glove.
Gaudreau scored into an empty net with 2:30 left to seal it for the Flames.
Ritchie gave Calgary a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, and Mercer tied it for New Jersey at 16:21.
Mangiapane put the Flames ahead again at 18:22 with his 30th goal of the season.
Subban tied it for New Jersey 5:01 into the second period — before Calgary's scoring outburst.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?