NHL·New

Flames power past Devils behind balanced high-scoring effort

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night in Calgary.

Markstrom makes 30 saves in Calgary win

The Associated Press ·
Flames' Dillon Dube, centre, celebrates his second period goal with teammates Noah Hanifin, left, and Johnny Gaudreau during a 6-3 win over the Devils on Wednesday in Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four.

Nico Daws allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jon Gillies, who made 19 saves.

With the game tied at 2, the Flames scored three goals in a span of 3:29 in the second period.

Dube put the Flames up 3-2 at 7:04 on pass from Tkachuk. Then, Tkachuk got a goal of his own, chasing Daws.

WATCH | Flames put on offensive showcase in win over Devils:

Tkachuk's 3 points lead Flames past Devil

2 hours ago
Duration 1:09
Calgary defeats New Jersey 6-3, Matthew Tkachuk records a goal and two assists. 1:09

Lucic made it 5-2 at 10:33 when he deflected Rasmus Andersson's centering pass for his first goal in 24 games.

Sharangovich cut the Devils' deficit at 3:51 of the third when his shot went past Markstrom's glove.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net with 2:30 left to seal it for the Flames.

Ritchie gave Calgary a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, and Mercer tied it for New Jersey at 16:21.

Mangiapane put the Flames ahead again at 18:22 with his 30th goal of the season.

Subban tied it for New Jersey 5:01 into the second period — before Calgary's scoring outburst.

