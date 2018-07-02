Skip to Main Content
Flames sign James Neal to 5-year contract: report

The Calgary Flames have reportedly signed free-agent forward James Neal to a 5-year, $28.75 million US contract.

Right-winger James Neal, who played for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights this past season, has reportedly reached agreement on a five-year contract with Calgary. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames signed free-agent forward James Neal to a 5-year, $28.75 million US contract on Monday, according to reports.

The 30-year-old posted 25 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season games for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights this past season.

