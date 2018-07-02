Flames sign James Neal to 5-year contract: report
The Calgary Flames have reportedly signed free-agent forward James Neal to a 5-year, $28.75 million US contract.
Free-agent right-winger's deal said to be worth $28.75 million US
The Calgary Flames signed free-agent forward James Neal to a 5-year, $28.75 million US contract on Monday, according to reports.
The Real Deal in CAL is approximately $5.75M AAV over 5.—@FriedgeHNIC
The 30-year-old posted 25 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season games for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights this past season.
