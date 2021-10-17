McDavid nets hat trick, leads Oilers' decisive win over Flames in Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid scored three goals as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night for their second straight win to start the season.

Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and two assists for Edmonton (2-0-0). Derek Ryan also scored while Leon Draisaitl had three assists and goalie Mike Smith stopped 45 shots.

Andrew Mangiapane and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary (0-1-0) which has lost a record 12 consecutive season-opening games.

The Oilers opened the scoring with seven minutes to play in the opening period as Warren Foegele spun a shot on Flames starter Jacob Markstrom. Ryan was there to convert the rebound.

Edmonton made it 2-0 on the power play with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first. Puljujarvi's shot went off a Calgary stick right to McDavid, who registered his first goal of the season.

McDavid scored another power-play goal five-and-a-half minutes into the second, firing a one-timer from near the right face-off dot.

Calgary scored its first midway through the second. Mangiapane was able to track down his own rebound in tight and score on a backhand shot.

The Flames made it 3-2 five minutes into the third with another man advantage. Matthew Tkachuk made a nice pass from behind the net that allowed Lindholm to score.

However, Edmonton regained its two-goal edge 26 seconds later. Cody Ceci sent Puljujarvi in alone and he made no mistake putting his second of the season past Markstrom.

McDavid recorded his 11 career hat trick into an empty net.

On Monday, Calgary hosts the Anaheim Ducks, who'll head to Edmonton to face the Oilers on Tuesday.