Flames cruise past Red Wings en route to 1st victory of season
Markstrom makes 33 saves for 9th career shutout
Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames' 3-0 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.
The Flames, who never trailed, took control of the game midway through the second period.
Left wing Johnny Gaudreau set up the first goal by centre Elias Lindholm by backhanding the puck through the skates of Red Wings defenceman Danny DeKeyser. Lindholm received it in front of Alex Nedeljkovic and fired a shot over the goalie's left shoulder for his third of the season at 10:06.
WATCH | Lindholm gets Flames rolling in shutout victory over Red Wings:
Calgary defenceman Erik Gudbranson, who assisted on that goal, did it again on Andrew Mangiapane's goal about four minutes later. Gudbranson blasted a shot on Nedeljkovic and Mangiapane backhanded the rebound into the net for his second of the season.
Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter with about two minutes left in the game after Detroit pulled its goalie.
Detroit had scored three, four and six goals in its first three games, but couldn't get the puck past Markstrom in this one.
The Red Wings took 14 shots in the second period, but had nothing to show for it, even with two power-play opportunities. Defenceman Moritz Seider fired a point-blank shot right into Markstrom's midsection on one of the better opportunities Detroit had.
In the third period, the Red Wings' first shot on net didn't come until nearly eight minutes had passed.
Markstrom was the second-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2008 and broke in with the Panthers before spending six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks. He joined Calgary last season, and had a career-high three shutouts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?