David Rittich holds fort as Flames blank Blue Jackets
Calgary goalie makes 43 saves to earn 2nd shutout of season
Sean Monahan, Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk scored, and David Rittich recorded the shutout as the Calgary Flames beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Saturday night.
Rittich stopped 43 shots for his seventh victory and second shutout.
Columbus (5-6-3) outshot the Flames 43-29 and goalie Joonas Korpisalo lost his third straight start.
Monahan got the Flames on the board early, beating Korpisalo with a high shot from right in front of the net at 3:44 of the first period. Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau assisted on Monahan's third goal of the season.
Calgary led 2-0 after Korpisalo chased a wide shot by Derek Ryan, leaving an open net for Bennett, who buried the puck at 8:20 of the second period for his third goal of the season.
WATCH | Rittich stops 43 to help Flames down Columbus:
