Flames extend GM Brad Treliving to multi-year deal

The Calgary Flames announced a multi-year contract extension for general manager Brad Treliving just hours before the team played its season opener Thursday.

The 50-year-old from Penticton, B.C., enters his sixth season as Calgary's GM.

Calgary has made the playoffs three times and posted a record of 212-163-35 for a winning percentage of .560 during his tenure.

The team's longest playoff run under Treliving was reaching the second round in 2015.

The Flames earned their second-highest point total in franchise history last season with 107 points to top the Western Conference at 50-25-3-4.

Calgary quickly exited the playoffs, however, falling in five games to the Colorado Avalanche.

WATCH | Where do the Flames rank among Canadians team?