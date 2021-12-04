Tkachuk deposits sweet shootout winner to cap Flames' victory over Ducks
Calgary extends road points streak to 8 straight with win
Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Friday night.
The Ducks trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying back. Rickard Rakell scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period on a slap shot and Vinni Lettieri evened it 2:04 into the third with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off Trevor Zegras' pass.
Sonny Milano also had a goal for Anaheim and John Gibson made 33 saves.
WATCH | Tkachuk seals shootout victory for Flames:
Monahan had his first multi-point game since Nov. 14 at Ottawa. After Milano opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second with a tip-in, Monahan fed a perfect pass to Coleman in front of the net to tie it three minutes later.
Later in the period, Monahan snapped a 12-game drought and gave Calgary a 3-1 lead with 4:50 remaining when Trevor Lewis found him alone in front of the net. It was Monahan's 207th career goal with the Flames, which moved him into seventh place in franchise history.
The Flames took advantage of a Ducks turnover midway through the second to take a 2-1 lead when Lindholm had a give-and-go goal after taking the pass from Gaudreau.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo looks at 9 strange NHL moments:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?