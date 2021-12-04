Skip to Main Content
Tkachuk deposits sweet shootout winner to cap Flames' victory over Ducks

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the shootout and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Friday night.

Calgary extends road points streak to 8 straight with win

Joe Reedy · The Associated Press ·
Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the shootout winner during the Flames' 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight on the road. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm also had goals for Calgary in regulation and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots.

The Ducks trailed 3-1 in the second period before rallying back. Rickard Rakell scored with 36 seconds remaining in the period on a slap shot and Vinni Lettieri evened it 2:04 into the third with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle off Trevor Zegras' pass.

Sonny Milano also had a goal for Anaheim and John Gibson made 33 saves.

WATCH | Tkachuk seals shootout victory for Flames:

Flames edge Ducks with Tkachuk's slick shootout winner

47 minutes ago
0:45
Matthew Tkachuk lifts Calgary to a 4-3 shootout victory over Anaheim. 0:45

Monahan had his first multi-point game since Nov. 14 at Ottawa. After Milano opened the scoring 54 seconds into the second with a tip-in, Monahan fed a perfect pass to Coleman in front of the net to tie it three minutes later.

Later in the period, Monahan snapped a 12-game drought and gave Calgary a 3-1 lead with 4:50 remaining when Trevor Lewis found him alone in front of the net. It was Monahan's 207th career goal with the Flames, which moved him into seventh place in franchise history.

The Flames took advantage of a Ducks turnover midway through the second to take a 2-1 lead when Lindholm had a give-and-go goal after taking the pass from Gaudreau.

