Sean Monahan's 4-point night leads Flames over Ducks
Calgary forward sets new career high in goals, adds pair of assists
Monahan entered the night with two goals in his last 19 games, but he broke out with a big game offensively and is up to 33 on the year — surpassing his previous career best of 31 goals.
Mark Giordano, James Neal, Derek Ryan and Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (48-23-7).
Seeking their first division title since 2005-06 and first conference title since 1989-90, the Flames extend their lead atop the Pacific Division and Western Conference to eight points over San Jose. The Sharks have five games remaining including a home date with Calgary on Sunday.
Andy Welinski, with his first NHL goal, scored for Anaheim (32-27-10). The injury-ravaged Ducks, already eliminated from playoff contention, are 1-1-1 on their four-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday night in Edmonton.
Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took its first lead 3:37 into the second when Monahan knocked in Rasmus Andersson's rebound.
