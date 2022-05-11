Skip to Main Content
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting named among NHL's Calder Trophy finalists

Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award "to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition."

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting was listed as a finalist for the Calder Trophy on Wednesday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bunting led all rookies with 23 goals and 40 assists to help power a Maple Leafs offence that ranked second in the NHL with 315 goals.

He had the third-most points in a season by a Toronto rookie behind only Auston Matthews (2016-17) and Peter Ihnacak (1982-83).

Seider had seven goals and 43 assists, the most points of any rookie defenceman this season.

Zegras, who dazzled the hockey world with highlight-reel assists and goals, finished second among rookies with 23 goals and 38 assists.

