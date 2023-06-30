Predators buy out Matt Duchene as NHL teams prepare for the start of free agency

A handful of NHL teams spent Friday clearing out salary cap space with some big-money buyouts on the eve of free agency.

The Nashville Predators led the way by buying out Matt Duchene's contract. The 32-year-old centre had three years left on his deal at an annual cap hit of $8 million US.

Duchene is the latest veteran player to leave Nashville since former coach Barry Trotz took over as general manager, replacing longtime executive David Poile. The Predators also traded Ryan Johansen to Colorado, continuing the path of a rebuild started when Poile dealt away a handful of players before the deadline in March.

The Winnipeg Jets also put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract.

The Boston Bruins did the same with defenceman Mike Reilly and the Detroit Red Wings took the same step with Kailer Yamomoto a day after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers.

Chicago also signed winger Corey Perry to a $4 million contract for next season. They acquired his rights from Tampa Bay earlier in the week, part of their plan to surround No. 1 pick Connor Bedard with experienced players.