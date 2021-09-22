Skip to Main Content
Sabres sign 2018 No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin to 3-year, $18M US contract

he Sabres agreed to terms Wednesday with defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million US, getting the deal done on the eve of Buffalo's first training camp practice.

Buffalo defenceman was among last unsigned restricted free agents around league

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
With Rasmus Dahlin's situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel's future with the team is unclear. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft.

With Dahlin's situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel's future with the team is unclear.

Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, a contract that could set a comparable deal for Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, the only other prominent restricted free agent defenseman left unsigned.

