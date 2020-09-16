Skip to Main Content
Sabres acquire Eric Staal, send Marcus Johansson to Wild
The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June.

Veteran forward, Buffalo GM Adams won 2006 Stanley Cup as Hurricanes teammates

John Wawrow · The Associated Press ·
The Buffalo Sabres acquired forward Eric Staal, seen above, in a Wednesday trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild. (Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press)

The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran centre Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June. Adams is very familiar with Staal, as they were teammates in Carolina and members of the Hurricanes team that won 2006 Stanley Cup.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts, with the cost-conscious Sabres saving $1.25 million US in space under the salary cap. Buffalo, however, takes on a 35-year-old Staal, who is six years older than Johansson.

Staal most importantly addresses Buffalo's need at centre. He's a 17-year NHL veteran, who had 19 goals in 66 games, just missing out on his 12th career 20-goal season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus in March. He also had 28 assists.

Staal is sixth among active players with 436 goals and eighth with 1,021 points.

Johansson struggled finding a niche in his first season with Buffalo and finished with nine goals and 30 points in 60 games. He's a 10-year veteran who was signed to a two-year, $9 million contract in July 2019.

