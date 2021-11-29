Bruins' Marchand handed 3-game suspension for slew-footing Canucks' Ekman-Larsson

The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for three games for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The incident occurred just over a minute into Boston's 3-2 win over Vancouver on Sunday, a game in which Marchand scored the tying goal and set up the game-winner.

As Marchand and Ekman-Larsson battled for the puck, the Bruins forward used his extended right leg and upper body to knock the Canucks defenceman to the ice. No penalty was called at the time.

"What causes this play to rise to the level of supplemental discipline, the NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video on Monday, " is Marchand's use of both his upper and lower body to take Ekman-Larsson to the ice in a dangerous fashion, and the speed in which the players are travelling toward the boards."

Marchand, who has now been suspended seven times over his career, will forfeit US$91,875 in salary. He is eligible to return for Boston's rematch with the Canucks on Dec. 8 in Vancouver.