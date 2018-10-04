Caps raise Cup banner and show Bruins who's boss
Defending champs start season with blowout win at home
After watching the franchise's first Stanley Cup banner ascend to the rafters, T.J. Oshie opened the scoring just 24 seconds in, and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the first of his two goals 1 1/2 minutes later to get the rout off to a fast start. It was the fastest first two goals by a defending champion in a season opener in NHL history — and it was just the beginning.
Capitals raise banner on opening night:
In Todd Reirden's first game as coach, the Capitals beat the Bruins for the 13th consecutive time, this time without Tom Wilson. Washington's top-line right winger began his 20-game suspension for another illegal check to the head of an opponent in a pre-season game.
The Capitals have outscored the Bruins 48-19 during this winning streak.
Rob Pizzo offers some predictions for the 2018-19 season:
Ovechkin scored one of four power-play goals, Kuznetsov scored his second on the power play and John Carlson beat Boston backup Jaroslav Halak on a 5-on-3 advantage. Newcomer Nic Dowd joined the fun with a spinning back-hander, and Cup-clinching goal-scorer Lars Eller added the exclamation point with the seventh of the night.
Rask fell to 1-11-5 in his career against the Capitals with a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage that are each the second-worst of any opponent. Only two goals came against Halak, whose presence on banner night in Washington was poetic after his performance for Montreal in the 2010 playoffs ended one of the Capitals' previous best chances to win a championship.
