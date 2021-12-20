Chicago forward Connolly suspended for 4 games for riding Dallas' Kero into boards
Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.
Connolly was assessed major penalty, game misconduct; Kero was taken to hospital
Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago's 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.
Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.
The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000 US.
