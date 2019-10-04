Brayden Schenn signs 8-year extension with Blues

The St. Louis Blues and forward Brayden Schenn agreed to an eight-year, $52 million US extension on Friday morning.

The contract carries an annual average value of $6.5 million.

Schenn, 28, was acquired by the Blues in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers in June 2017.

In his first season with the Blues, Schenn logged a career-high 28 goals and 70 points overall. Last season, Schenn posted 54 points in the regular season and 12 points in the post-season, helping the Blues capture the Stanley Cup. hampionship.

The 2018 all-star is currently in his ninth full NHL season.

Overall, the Saskatoon native has appeared in 588 career regular-season games, including 79 or more in five of the last six campaigns.

He has amassed 372 points (154 goals, 218 assists) during the regular season, as well as 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 50 career postseason games.