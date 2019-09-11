Bruins extend contract of coach Bruce Cassidy
Took team to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final in second season behind bench
The Boston Bruins have signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding him for the team's trip to the Stanley Cup Final in just his second full season on the bench.
General manager Don Sweeney announced the extension Wednesday, a day before training camp begins. How many seasons the extension covers was not disclosed, though Cassidy reportedly had one-year left on his previous contract. He is 117-74 as the Bruins coach, leading Boston to back-to-back 100-point seasons. The Bruins reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-1.
The 54-year-old former defenceman played 36 games over six seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. He had a 47-53-9 record in his first head coaching stint, with the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, before he was fired 25 games into his second season.
Bruce Cassidy, who has been signed to a multi-year contract extension, owns a 117-52-22 record in 191 career games with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a>, good for the fourth-best winning percentage (.670) in team history. <a href="https://t.co/8BjYvUg3eL">pic.twitter.com/8BjYvUg3eL</a>—@NHLBruins
