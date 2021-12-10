Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Bettman says 'whole host of issues' remain on NHL participation in Beijing Olympics

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says concerns over "a whole host of issues" regarding the league's participation at the Beijing Olympics remain with less than 60 days until the opening ceremony.

Lack of clarity on positive COVID tests in China, schedule disruption among concerns

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday that multiple concerns remain regarding league participation at the Beijing Olympics. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says concerns over "a whole host of issues" regarding the league's participation at the Beijing Olympics remain with less than 60 days until the opening ceremony.

The NHL still doesn't have clarity on what will happen if a player tests positive for COVID-19 in China, including the length of a potential quarantine and if the individual will be allowed to leave the country.

Speaking at the conclusion of the league's board of governors meeting earlier today, Bettman said there have always been worries about the disruption to the schedule.

But he reiterated the NHL made an Olympic commitment to its players when the collective bargaining agreement was signed ahead of the resumption of the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo projects potential Canadian roster:

Canadian Olympic men's hockey power rankings: Ep. 5

9 days ago
Duration 3:12
No more tinkering, Rob Pizzo made some significant changes to his Team Canada blue-line. 3:12

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly clarified the league could pull out of the Games at any point because of COVID-19, but Jan. 10 is the deadline to nix the plan without financial penalty.

He added the Beijing organizing committee was supposed to release the latest version of its athlete playbook in the last week, but that document has still yet to be provided.

Bettman was also asked about issues regarding the Games apart from COVID-19, including heightened political tensions between China and the West, human rights abuses and allegations of genocide.

"Ultimately, this is going to have to be a players' decision, unless we jointly agree with the [NHL Players' Association] to the contrary," Bettman said. "And so that's why, for all the reasons [provided], I am concerned.

"And probably more."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now