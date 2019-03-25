Blue Jackets improve playoff chances with blanking of Canucks
Columbus moves within 2 points of Canadiens for 2nd wild-card spot
Pierre-Luc Dubois broke out of a slump with a goal and an assist while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky returned from injury to stop 21 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets improved their NHL playoff chances with a 5-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night.
Dubois had gone 11 games without a point and was goalless in 13.
The shutout was the seventh of the season for Bobrovsky, who had missed one game with an upper-body injury. Two of his best saves came in the second period when he stopped Bo Horvat and Markus Granlund on Canuck power plays.
Goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.
The Canucks (32-34-10) trail the Colorado Avalanche by seven points for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver lost 3-1 to the Calgary Flames Saturday night.
A pair of Canuck turnovers helped the Blue Jackets build a 3-0 lead after two periods.
Dubois made it 2-0 with just 56 seconds gone in the second. Artemi Panarin picked off a Canuck pass then fed Dubois, who scored on a screened shot. Another turnover in the neutral zone allowed Anderson to carry the puck deep into the Vancouver zone. He passed to an open Dzingel, who scored on a backhand.
Anderson scored the only goal of the first period at 16:19. He collected a loose puck near centre ice that got past Horvat then skated around defenceman Derrick Pouliot before beating Demko with a laser shot.
The Blue Jackets continued the attack in the third. Anderson scored his second of the game on a two-on-one breakaway at 10:54 while Bjorkstrand collected his 16th of the season at 7:32.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.