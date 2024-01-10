Chicago's Connor Bedard to miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing jaw surgery

Chicago's rookie star Connor Bedard will be out of the lineup six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair his broken jaw, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

Bedard sustained the injury Friday in a 4-2 loss at New Jersey.

The first-overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft was having an excellent rookie season before the injury.

The 18-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., leads both his team and rookies with 15 goals, 18 assists and 33 points.

He was named the NHL's rookie of the month in November and December.

Chicago faces the league-leading Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Chicago's long list of injured forwards also includes Nick Foligno (fractured left finger), Anthony Beauvillier (left wrist), Tyler Johnson (right foot) and Andreas Athanasiou (groin). But Joey Anderson and Taylor Raddysh returned to the lineup for Tuesday night's 2-1 loss to Edmonton.