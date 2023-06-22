NHL banning 'cause-based' jerseys next season

The NHL will not allow teams to wear "cause-based" jerseys next season, the league confirmed on Thursday.

Pride jerseys became a hot-button issue in the league last season after multiple players refused to wear them during warmups.

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov was the first to make that decision, citing his Russian Orthodox beliefs.

Florida Panthers brothers Eric and Marc Staal also refused to wear their team's Pride jersey, claiming religious reasons.

Some Russian players did not wear the sweaters over safety concerns going back home. In December, Russia amended its anti-gay laws making it "illegal to spread 'propaganda' about 'nontraditional sexual relations' in all media, including social, advertising and movies," per The New York Times.

However, Russians such as Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin and Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky did wear the jerseys.

Three teams — the Minnesota Wild, the New York Rangers and Chicago's NHL team — cancelled their Pride Night warmups, but kept other events.

