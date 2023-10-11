Content
Brian Burke says NHL's ban of on-ice support for LGBTQ+ causes 'a serious setback'

In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, executive director of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Brian Burke wrote that he's spoken to many who are heartbroken and disappointed by the NHL's decision to ban on-ice support for the LGBTQ+ community.

‘Let's be clear: this is not inclusion or progress,’ says longtime hockey executive

Karissa Donkin · CBC Sports ·
Former NHL'er executive walks in the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday June 25, 2023.
Brian Burke, pictured waking in the Toronto Pride Parade in June, says he hopes the NHL reconsiders its decision to ban on-ice support for LGBTQ+ causes. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in hockey has called the NHL's decision to ban on-ice support for community causes "a surprising and serious setback."

In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, executive director of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Brian Burke wrote that he's spoken to many who are heartbroken and disappointed by the NHL's decision, which includes banning the use of Pride tape in warmups that players have used for years.

"Let's be clear: this is not inclusion or progress," Burke's statement says. "This decision does not grow the game, and does not make our fans feel welcome. Fans look to teams and the league to show they are welcome, and this directive closes a door that's been open for the last decade."

The NHL sent teams a memo last week laying out what players can and cannot do to celebrate themes and special causes this season, according to The Canadian Press.

It includes not altering uniforms and gear for warmup and team practices, meaning players can't wear specialty jerseys for special themes such as Pride celebrations, military appreciation and Black History Month.

The decision has drawn criticism throughout the hockey world, including from several players, such as Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly.

"I'm going to continue to be involved in the community and offer support to those communities and those groups that want that [and] need that," Rielly said on Tuesday.

The latest critic is Burke, a former long-time NHL hockey executive who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. 

Burke's statement says he hopes the NHL reconsiders the decision "in order to remain a leader in [diversity, equity and inclusion]."

More to come.

WATCH | NHL bans Pride tape:

NHL bans Pride tape on players’ sticks

15 hours ago
Duration 1:59
Featured VideoThe NHL is banning the use of rainbow Pride Tape and other themed tape on the ice. The change is a part of an updated uniform policy, which banned themed jerseys for warm-ups in June, after a handful of players opted out of wearing Pride jerseys last season.

With files from The Canadian Press

