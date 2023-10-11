Brian Burke says NHL's ban of on-ice support for LGBTQ+ causes 'a serious setback'

A long-time advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in hockey has called the NHL's decision to ban on-ice support for community causes "a surprising and serious setback."

In a statement released on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, executive director of the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Brian Burke wrote that he's spoken to many who are heartbroken and disappointed by the NHL's decision, which includes banning the use of Pride tape in warmups that players have used for years.

"Let's be clear: this is not inclusion or progress," Burke's statement says. "This decision does not grow the game, and does not make our fans feel welcome. Fans look to teams and the league to show they are welcome, and this directive closes a door that's been open for the last decade."

This decision has stripped clubs of a powerful community outreach tool and removed meaningful support for Special Initiatives, all to protect a select few who do not want to answer any questions about their choices. I hope the NHL reconsiders in order to remain a leader in DEI. <a href="https://t.co/SM5Fu56w7P">pic.twitter.com/SM5Fu56w7P</a> —@Burkie2020

The NHL sent teams a memo last week laying out what players can and cannot do to celebrate themes and special causes this season, according to The Canadian Press.

It includes not altering uniforms and gear for warmup and team practices, meaning players can't wear specialty jerseys for special themes such as Pride celebrations, military appreciation and Black History Month.

The decision has drawn criticism throughout the hockey world, including from several players, such as Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly.

"I'm going to continue to be involved in the community and offer support to those communities and those groups that want that [and] need that," Rielly said on Tuesday.

The latest critic is Burke, a former long-time NHL hockey executive who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Burke's statement says he hopes the NHL reconsiders the decision "in order to remain a leader in [diversity, equity and inclusion]."

WATCH | NHL bans Pride tape: