NHL awards: Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award for 2nd straight year

Connor McDavid has won the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player as voted on by his fellow players.

The Edmonton Oilers captain beat out Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon and New Jersey Devils winger Taylor Hall for the honour to kick off the NHL Awards in Las Vegas.

MacKinnon, Hall and Los Angeles Kings centre Anze Kopitar were in the running later in program for the Hart Trophy — the league MVP award voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

McDavid got the nod for both the Hart and the Ted Lindsay last season.

He had 41 goals and 67 assists with a plus-20 rating in 82 games for Edmonton this season.

Hedman snags Norris

Victor Hedman has his first Norris Trophy.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman took home the honour as the NHL's top blue liner for the 2017-18 regular season at Wednesday's awards show.

Hedman scored 17 goals — a personal best — this season to finish in a three-way tie for first among the league's defencemen.

The 27-year-old Swede added 46 assists for his second 60-plus point season after finishing third in Norris voting last year.

Hedman beat out Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators.

A finalist for the fourth time, Doughty had a career-high 60 points (10 goals, 50 assists) and led the NHL in average ice time (26:50). The 28-year-old won the Norris in 2016.

Subban, also 28, had a career-high 16 goals and was one point shy of his hitting 60 for the second time in his career. A finalist for the third time, he won the Norris in 2013.

Barzal beats Boeser as best rookie

Mathew Barzal has won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

The speedy New York Islanders centre beat out Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser and Arizona Coyotes centre Clayton Keller.

The 16th pick in the 2015 draft, Barzal led all rookies with 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) — 20 more than Keller, who was the next closest first-year player.

Barzal, 21, became the seventh rookie in NHL history with at least 20 goals and 60 assists, and just the second to record three five-point games.

Boeser finished second among rookies in goals (29) and fifth in points (55) in just 62 games. The 21-year-old's season was cut short in early March after he suffered a back injury.

Keller, 19, had 65 points (23 goals, 42 assists), second among NHL rookies and most by a first-year member of the Coyotes since the franchise relocated from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1996.

Sedin twins earn King Clancy Trophy

For the second time, Vancouver's Henrik Sedin won the King Clancy Trophy. But this year, brother and teammate Daniel Sedin joined in the honours.

The Sedin twins shared the honour bestowed upon a player for leadership and humanitarian contributions to hockey.

They announced their retirement after the 2017-18 season following 17 seasons with the Canucks.

Karlsson wins Lady Byng

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has won the Lady Byng Trophy as the player best combining sportsmanship and ability.

After Columbus made a deal with Vegas to take Karlsson off its hands in the expansion draft, the talented Swede had a breakthrough season for the expansion Golden Knights, racking up 43 goals and 35 assists with only 12 penalty minutes. Karlsson had never scored more than 25 points in any of his three previous NHL seasons with Anaheim and the Blue Jackets.

"Who would have thought?" Karlsson said with a smile after picking up his award.

Karlsson's trophy is the first individual player honour earned by the Golden Knights. Coach Gerard Gallant, general manager George McPhee and defenceman Deryk Engelland are also up for awards later in the ceremony in the Knights' hometown.

Brian Boyle named Masterton Trophy winner

New Jersey's Brian Boyle has won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

The other finalists were Florida's Roberto Luongo and Carolina's Jordan Staal.

The 33-year-old Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia during training camp, but he made it back into the Devils' lineup in November and eventually represented New Jersey at the All-Star game after teammate Taylor Hall couldn't go because of injury.

Boyle put together an outstanding season even while his 2-year-old son, Declan, also had significant health problems.