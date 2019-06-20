Vancouver's Pettersson takes home Calder Trophy as top rookie

Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson has won the Calder Trophy at the NHL's top rookie at the league's award ceremony.

The 20-year-old Swede is the first Canuck to win the award since Pavel Bure in 1991-92.

Pettersson set a Canucks rookie record with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 71 games this season, passing Bure and Ivan Hlinka (1881-91), who each had 60 points.

Pettersson, who scored seven game-winners, became the 31st player in NHL history to end a season leading in goals, assists and points.

Pettersson, picked fifth overall in 2017, beat out St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin for the award.

Binnington, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont., helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup after making his first career start on Jan. 7, with the team sitting last in the West standings.

Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, led all rookie defencemen with 44 points.

Meanwhile, Boston Bruins' Don Sweeney was named the NHL's General Manager of the Year, and Florida Panthers centre Alexander Barkov captured the Lady Byng Trophy as the player best combining sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability.

Sweeney has built a consistent winner since the longtime Bruins defenceman took over the front office in 2015. Boston reached the Stanley Cup Final this season, losing in seven games to St. Louis.

Barkov scored a franchise-record 96 points for the Panthers, yet he committed just four minor penalties while playing more than 22 minutes per game. The Finn was a Lady Byng finalist for the third time in four seasons.

Barkov drew a few laughs when he apparently heard a few shouts in Finnish as he took the stage to accept his trophy.

"We have more fans from Finland than Florida here," Barkov said.

The other Lady Byng finalists were St. Louis' Ryan O'Reilly and Calgary's Sean Monahan.