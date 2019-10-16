Coyotes corral Jets to snap 10-game losing streak in Winnipeg

Christian Dvorak scored a pair of goals as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Jets 4-2 on Tuesday for a rare victory in Winnipeg.

The Coyotes had lost 10 straight games in Winnipeg since the Jets franchise moved from Atlanta in 2011.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists for Arizona (2-2-1) and Conor Garland also scored. Oliver Ekman-Larsson contributed a pair of assists.

Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves for the Coyotes, who have points in their past three games (2-0-1) after opening the season with a pair of losses.

Kuemper has allowed two goals or less in 11 straight games, tying him with Nikolai Khabibulin's franchise record.

Mark Scheifele extended his point streak to five games with his team-leading fourth goal of the season for Winnipeg. He also added one assist.