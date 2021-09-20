Skip to Main Content
NHL

Coyotes bring back popular Kachina logo as part of rebranding

The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo. The franchise announced a rebranding Monday that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games.

Franchise says decision signals commitment to inclusivity, innovation in Arizona

The Associated Press ·
Arizona Coyotes rookies Matias Maccelli, left, and Dylan Guenther, right, wear jerseys featuring the team's Kachina logo. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo.

The franchise announced a rebranding Monday that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games.

The Coyotes said the rebranding was part of the franchise's commitment to inclusivity and innovation by reaching out to communities that have not typically been home to hockey fans.

"Our rebrand will highlight that the Coyotes are a dynamic, energetic and a forward-looking organization and this campaign with demonstrate our commitment to be a leader in our community," Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said in a news release. "The Valley and the entire state are a part of Our Pack."

The Coyotes will continue to wear black Kachina jerseys for home games, excluding eight games when the team will wear its red Coyotes head jerseys.

The white Kachina jerseys haven't been worn since the 2002-2003 season.

The ice at Gila River Arena already has the Kachina logo.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now